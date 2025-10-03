Try something new at Bourne End Junior Sports Club’s “Have-a-Go" open day

Bourne End Junior Sports Club (BEJSC) is opening its doors to the community for an exciting “Have-a-Go" Open Day on Sunday 26th October from 2pm to 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday 26th October | 2pm – 5pm | The Sports Hall, New Road, Bourne End, SL8 5BS

Families are invited to come along, get active, and try out a wide range of fun after-school and evening sports activities suitable for children aged 4 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From basketball, badminton, football, swimming lessons and table tennis, to brand new activities like pickleball and climbing/bouldering, there’s something for everyone to discover. Most activities will be available to try on the day, giving children the chance to get a taste of different sports in a fun and friendly environment.

BEJSC Open Day - October 26th 2pm to 5pm

Club Chair Matthew Todd said: “We’re proud to offer local children the opportunity to be active, learn new skills, and make new friends. Our Have-a-Go Open Day is the perfect chance for families to come along, meet our coaches, and explore all that BEJSC has to offer.”

Highlights of the day include:

Pickleball – a fast-growing new sport, with taster sessions available.

Climbing/Bouldering – exciting news as BEJSC plans the re-opening of this popular activity after two years!

A wide variety of regular weekly sessions including football, basketball, badminton, swimming and table tennis.

The Open Day is completely free to attend, and no booking is required – just turn up, join in, and see what sparks your interest!

For further details visit www.bejsc.co.uk or email [email protected].