Tim Russ raises £14,000 for Cancer Research and Rennie Grove Hospice Care with the Chilterns charity walk

The Tim Russ Team outside Missenden Abbey

A dedicated team of 25 employees, friends and family from Tim Russ Estate Agents swapped houses for hiking on the 31st August, completing a 13-mile charity-sponsored walk through the Chiltern Hills around Missenden Abbey, all in aid of Cancer Research UK and Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Thanks to the overwhelming support from all walks of life in our local community, the walkathon initially raised almost £7,000. In a show of further commitment to making a real difference, Tim Russ pledged to match the total raised, doubling the donation to £14,000.

“To say we are ecstatic with how successful the first annual Tim Russ charity walk was would be an understatement,” said Ben Steer and Vince Courtney, co-owners at Tim Russ. “We chose Cancer Research UK and Rennie Grove Hospice Care because they have personally touched the hearts and lives of several of our team, working wonders every day. This would not have been possible without the support of the public, our tenants, vendors, suppliers, and local businesses. Our own wonderful employees deserve a special mention as they gave up their Sunday to trek across the Chilterns, raising spirits and thousands of pounds in the process.”

The two chosen charities hold special meaning for the Tim Russ team. Cancer Research UK funds vital research into prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, while Rennie Grove Hospice Care provides specialist support to adults and children living with life-limiting illnesses across Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

The walkathon marks the first annual fundraising event for Tim Russ, with the agency already planning to continue its support for local and national charities through further initiatives in 2026.

Tim Russ has set up a JustGiving pages for anyone wishing to support their fundraising efforts further. Cancer Research & Rennie Grove