TikTok Star Ella Middleton shines at Deep Cover premiere — from inspiring online to red carpet elegance

Ella on the red carpet just metres from star Orlando Bloom

Ella Middleton, the Aylesbury-based TikTok creator who first captured hearts through her candid content about living with a rare neurological disorder, continues to grow her presence as both a powerful digital voice and a red carpet regular.

Since her heartfelt feature in the Bucks Herald, Ella has evolved into one of the UK’s most relatable and uplifting influencers — known for blending advocacy, humour, and personal storytelling with bold fashion and positive energy.

This month, Ella made a standout appearance at the London red carpet premiere of Deep Cover, the high-profile action thriller starring Orlando Bloom. Dressed in a sleek black ensemble with a modern glam twist, Ella brought confidence and charisma to the carpet, posing for press alongside fellow influencers, actors, and media personalities.

The evening marked just one of many exciting invitations the creator has received in recent months, with Ella increasingly becoming a go-to name for feel-good brand campaigns, special events, and inclusive media moments.

Outside of premieres and press nights, Ella has been embracing a more grounded lifestyle, sharing personal milestones with her growing audience — including a new relationship, quiet moments of joy, and the daily ups and downs that make her content so authentic.

"Being part of these big moments reminds me how far I’ve come — and how much more is possible," she said recently in an Instagram post.

As her influence expands beyond the screen and onto the red carpet, Ella Middleton continues to prove that real stories, when told unapologetically, have the power to inspire far and wide.