Three little Bucks pigs head to London for Clarkson's Farm promotional day at TV HQ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kew Little Pigs' show pigs were on the road again this week, to help promote the latest series of Clarkson's Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astrid, George and Juniper, together with handlers Jemma McCarthy and Olivia Mikhail, headed to Amazon HQ in Central London to take part in a special event designed to entice advertisers for the new series.

On the day our three little pigs wowed Amazon staff and attendees with their adorable antics, and the events organisers even got into the pen with them to have a play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham, said: "What a fun event, and it was great for our show pigs to get to be part of such a prestigious launch.

Olivia and Jemma at the Clarkson's Farm event - Animal News Agency

"As many fans of Clarkson's Farm will know, pigs have played a huge role in the life of their farm, and it was great to show attendees at the event just what all the fuss is about."

Kew Little Pigs is currently offering 50% off a family ticket to the farm, which can be used at any time throughout the year. But you need to be quick, the offer ends next week.

To buy your family ticket or discounted adoption package go to https://kewlittlepigs.com/collections/january-sale