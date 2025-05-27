Therapy dog Dougie brings smiles to Chesham care home

Dougie visiting Portobello Place residents on his most recent visit

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Chesham has welcomed a new four-legged friend as part of its commitment to enhancing resident wellbeing through animal companionship.

Portobello Place, part of the Berkley Care Group, recently partnered with the charity Pets As Therapy to introduce Dougie, a gentle Golden Retriever who now visits the home every other Tuesday morning with his owner, Marie. Their visits have quickly become a highlight of the week for residents and staff alike.

Following an outreach to Pets As Therapy, Marie and Dougie were the first to respond, and after an initial visit, the pair kindly committed to regular fortnightly sessions. Their calm and friendly presence has since brought a new wave of joy to Portobello Place.

During each visit, Dougie spends time in residents’ bedrooms, lounges and the Bistro, always steering clear of dining areas just after breakfast, as his enthusiasm for food is well known.

Residents are invited to stroke and pet him, and Marie often brings treats for residents to feed Dougie, helping to foster a warm and interactive experience.

The response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. Many look forward to Dougie’s arrival with excitement and affection, with one resident cheerfully greeting him each time with “Hello, wolf!” Others have shared fond memories of their own dogs, especially those who once had Golden Retrievers.

Pet therapy has long been recognised for its emotional and mental health benefits, from lowering stress levels to promoting social interaction and reminiscence.

Portobello Place has embraced this through its ongoing programme of animal engagement, which also includes visits from Dolly the Labradoodle, as well as seasonal activities such as chick hatching kits and bird of prey encounters.

Outings to meet alpacas, goats, and retired horses have also been organised, but the gentle, regular presence of therapy dogs continue to be a resident favourite.

Commenting on the celebrations, Gita Maksimova, Portobello Place’s Events Manager said:

“Dougie has brought so much joy to our residents in such a short time. His visits are calm, meaningful, and filled with warmth and it’s lovely to see the residents light up when he walks into the room.

“Marie and Dougie have become part of our Portobello Place family, and we’re so grateful for their commitment. These kinds of interactions make a lasting difference to the emotional wellbeing of our residents, and we’re proud to include them as a regular part of life here.”