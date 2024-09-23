The grand opening of Great Horwood and Singleborough Village Hall - a wonderful community space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Horwood & Singleborough Village Hall, which has been part of the community since 1923, has seen a full refurbishment to celebrate its 100th Birthday.

The official opening and the declaration that the village hall is now "open for business" took place on Saturday, 21st September with the ribbon cut by Mimi Harker OBE, Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council. A day to remember for many reasons.

Great Horwood & Singleborough Village Hall was crying out for a little love and attention and it has now received its wish.

Over a period of six months a full refurbishment has taken place. Alot of the work being carried out by professional contractors, however due to the amount of work required and the pressure on the budget a little imagination was required.

Mimi Harker OBE celebrating the opening of The Village Hall

That imagination saw what was an amazing example of togetherness whereby over fifty local residents of Great Horwood & Singleborough rolled up their sleeves and simply got stuck in. Sanding, painting and cleaning were the main tasks and over a period of twenty six days they really transformed the shell of the building left by the contractors.

A new ceiling, new flooring, new toilets including disabled and baby change, new lighting and a fantastic new kitchen were all part of the brief, and wow they now look wonderful.

The grand opening was a day of celebration when local residents could drop by and see for themselves the wonderful space available for their use.

Local organisations had stands promoting their usage of the hall going forward, for example Arts and Crafts who meet weekly, The Silver Band who use the space to practice weekly, The Peploe-Williams Academy of Theatre & Performing Arts who use the hall several times a week. The Academy brought over forty of their young members who sang songs from their current shows.

Mimi Harker OBE, Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council and Ian Lamberton, Chairman of The Great Horwood & Singleborough Village Hall conducted the formal opening with a touch of humour.

Mimi then spent time at the hall meeting local residents of Great Horwood & Singleborough as well as sampling the meatballs.

We made sure people did not have hungry tummies, and IKEA, who have been very supportive during our refurbishment, treated all guests to meatballs, plant based meatballs, Swedish cakes and Swedish ginger biscuits as well as the opportunity for both children and adults to participate in fun activities and win prizes.

A wonderful space has been created, a sense of togetherness has been generated and now we ask everybody to put on their thinking caps to ensure the hall is maximised in usage to create a community spirit.

Happy Birthday Great Horwood & Singleborough Village Hall, you look so much younger than your 101 years now.