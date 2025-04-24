The Clare Foundation invites Buckinghamshire charities to apply for Angels’ Den 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant-funding initiative returns to support communities across the county

The Clare Foundation announces the return of Angels’ Den for 2025, offering charities the opportunity to secure funding to support individuals and communities across Buckinghamshire.

Founded by businessman and philanthropist Mike Clare, The Clare Foundation brings together local businesses, charities and organisations to create lasting positive change across the county. The Foundation’s aim is simple: to make Buckinghamshire the happiest county in Britain.

First held in 2023, Angels’ Den has quickly established itself as an innovative and collaborative approach to grant-making. Backed by some of the UK’s most prominent entrepreneurs, the initiative is returning for a third year, with a combined fund of £120,000 available to local charities.

This year, six entrepreneurs will collectively contribute £60,000 in funding. Their donations will be matched by The Clare Foundation, doubling the total grant pot to £120,000.

The ‘Angels’ – a judging panel made up of respected figures in the business world – will assess charity pitches at a live event this September. All six have strong ties to the region and a shared commitment to community investment.

The 2025 Angels are:

Mike Clare, founder and chairman of The Clare Foundation

Matt Storey, Storey Property Developments Ltd and M&M supplies UK PLC

George Anson DL, Angel Investor, Trustee of several Buckinghamshire Charities, and former High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire (2021-22)

Sarah Leslie, founding director of ndapt

Vincent O’Hanlon, CEO of VitrX

Chris Goodman, co-founder of Focus Group and Focus Foundation

Eight shortlisted charities will be invited to take part in the live pitching event at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham on 10th September 2025, where they will present their work and plans to the Angels in hopes of securing funding.

Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Clare Foundation, says: “We are delighted by the overwhelming success of our 2023 and 2024 Angels’ Den events. They brought together charities, supporters and local leaders for an inspiring evening that celebrated innovation, purpose and community.

“The team is already busy preparing for the 2025 event, and we’re excited to once again showcase the brilliant ideas and passionate work of charities operating across Buckinghamshire.

“Whether you’re a Buckinghamshire-based charity, a national organisation with a presence in the county, or a Community Interest Company supporting local communities – we want to hear from you.

“If your organisation is registered and committed to improving the lives of people in Buckinghamshire, this is your opportunity to shine.”

Founded to empower and uplift communities, The Clare Foundation is dedicated to helping organisations across the region to thrive. It believes in the power of collaboration and community-led change – and in every individual’s ability to make a difference.

Applications for Angels’ Den 2025 are now open.

Organisations must either be based in or operate within Buckinghamshire to be eligible. Applications should include an overview of the charity or organisation, the aims of the proposed project, its intended impact, and how it aligns with

Angels’ Den’s focus on community innovation.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 19.

Submissions should be sent to: [email protected]

For application guidelines, visit: https://theclarefoundation.org/launch-of-angels-den-2025