The ‘Bee Green’ grant fund is back with £25,000 available for local green projects

Buckingham Rugby Club, funded by the Bee Green Grant Fund, is now powered by solar energy, saving an estimated £2,200 in energy bills in the past year and reducing their carbon footprint.

Gawcott Fields Community Solar CIC has announced the latest round of its Bee Green Grant Fund, offering £25,000 in funding to support local schools, charities and community groups with projects that benefit both the environment and the community. Applications are now open.

Over the past year, the Bee Green Grant Fund has supported a range of incredible projects, from installing solar panels at local sports clubs to supporting Eco Councils and Citizen Advice Bucks and enabling solar farm visits for schoolchildren. With the 2025 round now open, the fund is once again looking to support creative and impactful projects that make a difference.

What kind of projects will be funded?

Grants are available for projects that focus on improving energy efficiency, generating renewable energy, engaging and raising awareness around climate change, sustainability and environmental issues, and fostering positive, community-led responses to local challenges. Examples include:

A £47,000 grant from Gawcott Solar and the Bee Green Grant Fund is helping Citizens Advice Bucks support more local people with energy and financial advice

Energy audits and energy-efficiency upgrades for local community buildings

Rooftop solar installations for local community buildings and schools

Environmental education and nature-based learning activities

Youth and community engagement around climate action and planning for a net zero future. e.g. youth climate assemblies and eco-councils

Green skills training, including EV mechanics and renewable energy apprenticeships

Installation of EV chargers or initiatives encouraging their use

Whether you're a first-time applicant or a previous grantee, local groups are strongly encouraged to apply. The fund is open to any group, club, committee or charity dedicated to improving the lives of Gawcott residents or those within a 5km radius of Gawcott Fields Farm, the home of Gawcott Solar’s community-owned solar farm.

Full application details and eligibility criteria can be found at: https://gawcottsolar.co.uk/funding/

A team member from Gawcott Solar will follow up with applicants to learn more about their project ideas and how they can make a positive impact.

Thanks to a £2,000 grant, Greener Padbury’s ‘Go Wild in the Woods!’ sessions have connected 59 children and families with nature through fun, hands-on outdoor learning.

About Gawcott Fields Community Solar CIC

Gawcott Fields Community Solar is a not for profit Community Interest Company that operates a 4.2MW solar farm between Gawcott and Buckingham. Managed by local volunteer directors, the solar farm generates income from electricity sales and a government Feed-in Tariff. After covering operating costs, surplus revenue is reinvested directly into the local community.

Over its 25-year lifespan, the solar farm is expected to return more than £2.8 million to support community and environmental projects in the area.

Not many communities have their own solar farm, so don’t miss this opportunity to secure funding for your community project. For further information on Gawcott Fields Community Solar, the Bee Green Grant Fund or how we can support your community organisation or school with solar installations, please contact: [email protected]