Thames Hospice appeals for quality shop donations to help fund patient care
The Hospice’s stores play a vital role in raising funds, contributing around a third of the charity’s income. Every purchase made by customers helps fund the care and support Thames Hospice provides to local families at one of life’s most challenging times. Last year however, over £100,000 was spent on disposing of items that couldn’t be sold, meaning fewer funds were available for frontline care.
Julie Rowley, Director of Retail, says: “We are incredibly grateful for the wonderful donations we receive, and it’s thanks to the generosity of our community that we can continue our work.
“To make the most of every gift, we’re kindly asking supporters to pause and consider: ‘Would I buy this myself?’ before making a donation. This simple check can make a big difference and helps us reduce the cost of disposing of items we sadly can’t resell.”
What the Hospice can accept
- Quality, preloved clothing and accessories
- Furniture and homeware in good condition
- Toys and games with the CE mark
- Upholstered furniture with the correct fire-safety label
- Working electrical items with a CE mark
The Hospice can’t accept
- Broken or damaged items
- Chipped or mismatched crockery
- Upholstered furniture or mattresses without a fire-safety label
- Toys and electronics without a CE mark
- Pillows, duvets, feather cushions
“We know every donation is made with the best of intentions, and we’re always here to help if you’re unsure about what we can accept,” adds Julie Rowley. “Our friendly retail colleagues are happy to advise, or you can check the guidance on our website.”
The Hospice is also reminding supporters to donate items during shop opening hours only, as anything left outside can’t be used and adds to disposal costs — while also impacting the local environment.
