Temporary closure of public toilets at Cornwall's Meadow Car Park

Please be advised that the public toilets, including the Changing Places toilet, located at Cornwall's Meadow Car Park will be temporarily closed for essential refurbishment of the security doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is expected to take up to two weeks, but we anticipate the facilities will reopen sooner, likely within one week, from February 3rd to 10th.

During this time, the nearest open public toilets are located on Moreton Road, Buckingham Town Centre, adjacent to the King's Head pub (MK18 1JX). These facilities include a disabled toilet for public use.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve the facilities.

For further information, please contact the Buckingham Town Council on 01280 816426.