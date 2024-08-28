Taplow Youth Choir returns from successful tour to Finland and Estonia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taplow Youth Choir recently returned from a highly successful concert tour based in Helsinki and Tallinn.

Some 40 students from Berkshire and South Bucks sang to capacity audiences in some fine buildings and were greeted with loud and appreciative applause wherever they sang.

Venues included the 12th century Cathedral in Porvoo, the famous Temppeliaukio Kirk in Helsinki and then the University of Tartu’s concert hall – Tartu is the European City of Culture for 2024.

The final concert to a packed audience was in the Niguliste, a beautifully appointed museum in Tallinn.

Repertoire was very varied, some with organ but much a cappella, and programmes included solo and ensemble pieces too.

The 40 students who travelled came from a wide area and represented 20 schools. Many of the members are leaving now to go on to higher education and so the choir is seeking new members for the coming year; visitors are welcome on September 14.

The choir rehearses fortnightly from 4:30pm to 7pm on Saturdays. Do visit our website at www.taplowchoirs.org.uk or call Gillian on 07799 413746 for more information.