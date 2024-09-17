Supporting the Chilterns Neuro Centre one swing at a time

By Andrew Scott
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It might have been Friday 13th, but the omens were good for the Chilterns Neuro Centre as clear blue skies, glorious sunshine and incredible scenery provided a great day out for golf enthusiasts at their Chiltern Forest Golf Day, raising almost £6,500 for the charity.

Against the stunning backdrop of Chiltern Forest Golf Club, the day was filled with friendly competition and camaraderie, all while helping to raise vital funds for the Centre, which provides life-changing support for people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.

After an exhilarating day on the course, the team ‘Quanta 2’ clinched the top spot in the team competition, while Merv Rawlings emerged victorious in the individual competition. Winners were celebrated at a special prize-giving ceremony that also included a barbecue, raffle and a silent auction to help boost fundraising efforts even further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our Chiltern Forest Golf Day was an incredible success and we are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and contributed,” said Danielle Medd, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Centre. “The generosity of our sponsor, volunteers and players has helped raise vital funds that will make a meaningful impact on the communities we serve.”

Better Mobility’s Lee Warner preparing to make a putt at Chiltern Forest Golf Club.Better Mobility’s Lee Warner preparing to make a putt at Chiltern Forest Golf Club.
Better Mobility’s Lee Warner preparing to make a putt at Chiltern Forest Golf Club.

“We were thrilled to sponsor the Chilterns Neuro Centre’s golf day, supporting such a worthy cause,” said Jeanette Warner, Managing Director at Better Mobility. “It’s an honour to be part of an event that brings the community together, all while making a meaningful difference.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice