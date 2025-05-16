Sun shines again on beloved dog Rain after tetanus attack

A Bernese mountain dog is climbing back to peak condition after nine days of specialist care at one of the UK’s leading animal hospitals.

The 11-month-old puppy, called Rain, was admitted to Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire after suffering an acute attack of tetanus.

Tetanus is a potentially life-threatening condition which is caused by a toxin that develops in infected wounds and seeps into the nervous system where it interferes with nerve cell communication, preventing muscle relaxation and leading to uncontrolled muscle spasms.

Owner Danielle Eldridge, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said the toxin had left the much-loved family pet in a terrible state and is full of praise for the “amazing” care delivered by Davies.

Danielle said: “Rain’s symptoms began with a limp in her right forelimb and she began to struggle to eat as she couldn't open her mouth very wide.

“She had muscle twitches in her head and jaw and her jaw would lock shut, which would then catch her lips and tongue. She therefore had multiple injuries in her lips, which became swollen and infected.

“Rain was also having quite violent muscle spasms whilst asleep. Her front limbs then deteriorated, becoming rigid and splayed out and eventually she could no longer walk.

“She was rushed to Davies as an emergency where their head of neurology Johnny Plessas diagnosed her with tetanus.”

Johnny, an RCVS recognised specialist in neurology, took charge of Rain’s care and, after an intensive nine days of treatment and careful monitoring, she’s now well on the road to a full recovery.

Johnny said: “Rain was admitted as an emergency case after a history of a stiff jaw and limbs, which progressed to significant rigidity affecting all her limbs.

“She could not stand and her thoracic limbs were hypertonic (excessively tense) and clonic (twitching and jerky).

“She had injured lips, traces of blood in her mouth, a significantly increased temperature of 41.2C. and was very stressed and panting excessively.

“Neurological examination revealed a very stiff gait, with contracted facial muscles and ears pulled backwards, giving a characteristic facial expression of ‘risus sardonicus’ – a fixed grin.

“Her spinal reflexes were all increased too and these symptoms were consistent with a case of generalised tetanus.”

Treatment involves neutralising the toxin already in circulation, using muscle relaxants and sedative drugs to counteract the impact of the toxin and constant care of the wound to prevent further toxins developing. All of which takes time.

It was a long and involved road to recovery but Danielle is delighted Rain is now almost back to her best again.

She said: “Rain was admitted to Davies’ intensive care unit and had tetanus antitoxin administered. She was then hospitalised and monitored for nine days with a course of antibiotics and muscle relaxants.

“Rain continued her recovery back at home with us but it was a slow process with slight improvements week on week.

“She remained on muscle relaxants, pain relief and antibiotics for several weeks and had her lips tied with cotton bandage to keep them away from her teeth as she was still having muscle spasms which would catch her lips.

“We helped her to learn to walk again as the rigidity in her limbs improved slowly over a period of two months.

“She is almost fully recovered now although her limbs still have some rigidity in them and her ears are still slightly pinned back where the muscles were tight.

“Other than that, she is back to her old self, back to being a happy, waggy-tailed energetic puppy who plays with her toys all day and loves going for walks with her best friend Shadow, our other Bernese.

“We’re so grateful. Johnny, the neurology team and all the veterinary nurses at Davies, who took care of our beloved Rain, were amazing and we can’t express our thanks enough.”

“Rain is such an important member of our family and she wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Davies. She’s now turned one and has her whole life ahead of her.”

For more information about Davies and the wide range of specialist-led services it offers, visit https://vetspecialists.co.uk/ or search for them on Facebook or LinkedIn.