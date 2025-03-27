Streamlion Consulting inspires students with glimpse into the world of business

Over the last four months Helen Steel, Founder and Managing Director of Streamlion Consulting, has been speaking to schools across Buckinghamshire about the opportunities available to students after graduating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Streamlion Consulting is a business consultancy that specialises in grant funding applications, helping startups and SMEs with their growth strategies. The business supports individuals in navigating the turbulent journey of entrepreneurship. Founded in 2015 with a mission to empower businesses at every stage, from inception to expansion, Streamlion Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to facilitate growth, secure funding, and ensure long-term success.

Helen understands how important it is, as a mum of a teenager herself, to inspire and encourage the younger generation to pursue their own career path and the opportunities available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout Helen’s talks, she has touched on employability, how to make yourself more employable, whether that be before or beyond university, as well as entrepreneurship and how to own and build your own business. Helen, herself, owned a newspaper company in South Africa at just the age of 19, which she transformed and later sold after 15 years.

Helen Steel speaking at Pipers Corner School

Helen says: “I have loved visiting and inspiring students between the age of 15-18, in and around Buckinghamshire, providing them with insight into the working world. As well as supplying them with take away points and furthering their knowledge about the options that are out there for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Schools visited have included Sir William Ramsay School, Wycombe Abbey, Pipers Corner School and Royal Grammar School.

To find out more about Streamlion Consulting visit the website.