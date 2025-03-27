Streamlion Consulting inspires students with glimpse into the world of business
Streamlion Consulting is a business consultancy that specialises in grant funding applications, helping startups and SMEs with their growth strategies. The business supports individuals in navigating the turbulent journey of entrepreneurship. Founded in 2015 with a mission to empower businesses at every stage, from inception to expansion, Streamlion Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to facilitate growth, secure funding, and ensure long-term success.
Helen understands how important it is, as a mum of a teenager herself, to inspire and encourage the younger generation to pursue their own career path and the opportunities available to them.
Throughout Helen’s talks, she has touched on employability, how to make yourself more employable, whether that be before or beyond university, as well as entrepreneurship and how to own and build your own business. Helen, herself, owned a newspaper company in South Africa at just the age of 19, which she transformed and later sold after 15 years.
Helen says: “I have loved visiting and inspiring students between the age of 15-18, in and around Buckinghamshire, providing them with insight into the working world. As well as supplying them with take away points and furthering their knowledge about the options that are out there for aspiring entrepreneurs.”
Schools visited have included Sir William Ramsay School, Wycombe Abbey, Pipers Corner School and Royal Grammar School.
