Stokenchurch care home celebrates resident’s 100th birthday milestone

A local Stokenchurch care home has marked a wonderful milestone, celebrating the 100th birthday of much-loved resident Jeanne Keene.

Moving to Chiltern Grange Care Home back in March 2024, Jeanne quickly became a favourite among residents and staff alike, best known for her warmth, wit and incredible life stories.

Born on 14th July 1925, Jeanne spent her special day surrounded by fellow residents, the care team and her friends and family. To mark the occasion, Chiltern Grange hosted an elegant afternoon tea party in the home’s beautifully landscaped gardens, complete with laughter, music and plenty of cake.

As part of the celebrations, Jeanne was also delighted to receive a congratulatory card from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen — a moment that brought a beaming smile and was proudly shared with friends around the home.

Jeanne was born on a local farm and has always held a deep connection to the land. During the Second World War, she served in the Women’s Land Army, undertaking physically demanding farm work that was vital to the country’s wartime effort. After the war, Jeanne broke new ground by earning a degree at the University of Aberystwyth, an opportunity few women of her generation could pursue. Her adventurous spirit led her to Nigeria in her early twenties, where she spent seven unforgettable years working as a Rural Education Officer.

Reflecting on the secret to a long and healthy life, Jeanne shared her simple but heartfelt wisdom: “Spend as much time outdoors in the fresh air as possible, and feel the earth in your hands.”

The team at Chiltern Grange were honoured to help Jeanne celebrate this special moment. Jemimah Guinto, home manager, added:

“Jeanne is a truly inspirational lady, and it’s a privilege to have her as part of our Chiltern Grange family. Her stories, her humour, and her strength of character are a joy to all of us. From her time in the Land Army to her adventures overseas, she’s lived an extraordinary life, and she still brings that energy and wisdom into every room she enters. We were so proud to celebrate her 100th birthday with her.”

Chiltern Grange Care Home, part of Porthaven Care Homes, provides 24-hour residential, nursing, dementia and respite care for the elderly in an elegant and spacious home incorporating numerous thoughtful and practical features which ensure Chiltern Grange is able to meet the changing needs of its residents.