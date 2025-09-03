Stoke Mandeville Stadium introduce quieter hours in support of people with sensory processing issues

Quieter hours.

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) has launched a programme of quieter hours in Stoke Mandeville Stadium’s gym and swimming pools to make its facilities more accessible for people with sensory processing issues.

Every Wednesday 12pm to 2pm, and Thursday 8am to 10am, music will be turned off in gyms and around the poolside, bright lights will be dimmed or switched off, and staff will refrain from making Tannoy announcements unless there is an emergency.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, who manages the facility said: "Studies show that around 5-16% of population have sensory processing difficulties. That’s a huge group of people, who may be put off attending leisure facilities as the environments could create feelings of anxiety, discomfort or fear. By making a simple change, we’re making our centres more accessible and more welcoming, which fits into the active wellbeing strategy we launched last year.”

Brian Taylor, chair of MLCT, said: “While these quieter, more relaxed sessions are open to all customers, this small timetable change at our facilities could make a huge difference to the lives of people with neurodiversity needs, making our centres a truly inclusive environment where people can enjoy their health and wellbeing experience.”

For details on quieter hour days and times at your local centre, please visit: www.stokemandevillestadium.co.uk

SMS is operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of the national charity for wheelchair sport, WheelPower.