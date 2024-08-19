Step Back in Time: Hampden Hall Care Centre hosts a roaring 1920s-themed BBQ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampden Hall Care Centre was transformed into a scene straight out of the Roaring Twenties on Friday, as residents, families and team members gathered for a one-of-a-kind 1920s-themed BBQ. The event was a joyous celebration, combining the spirit of the Jazz Age with the warmth and camaraderie that defines life at the care home.

From the moment guests arrived, they were greeted by the lively tunes performed by Lee Rivers, whose upbeat renditions of classics set the tone for a day filled with nostalgia and fun. The melodies of Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington filled the air, transporting residents back to a time when jazz was king, and the Charleston was the dance of choice.

The garden was adorned with vintage decorations, including elegant Art Deco-inspired table settings, and classic 1920s signage. Residents were able to take part in casino and outdoor garden games, creating an immersive experience, many of whom reminisced about their own memories from the era or shared stories passed down through generations.

"We wanted to do something special that would bring back fond memories and offer a bit of fun," said Juliana Mensah, Care Home Manager. "The 1920s theme was a perfect choice because it allowed our residents to step back in time and experience a slice of the past, all while enjoying a great meal and some wonderful entertainment."

Of course, no BBQ would be complete without delicious food. The menu featured classic BBQ favourites.

The intergenerational gathering added to the lively atmosphere, with grandchildren learning about the 1920s from their grandparents, and everyone enjoying the shared experience of a day well spent.

Family members have passed on their gratitude to the team at Hampden Hall saying “We just want to say a big thank you to you and all the staff for the wonderful BBQ that was organised for residents and families. I understand that Hanna was organiser in chief, she did a great job. Everyone was obviously enjoying the occasion and the good was great, not easy to cope with such a large number.”

"The joy on the residents' faces was priceless," said Hanna Rice, Activity Lead. "It’s wonderful to see them so engaged and happy, thank you to the team for making this day so special."