State of the art mobile breast screening unit will help save lives

With over 50% of the funds already raised for a new state-of-the-art mobile breast screening unit for South Bucks, throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Scannappeal, is appealing for donations to help reach its £410,000 fundraising target - which in turn will benefit thousands of women by making screening more accessible and closer to home.

The mobile unit would be available in areas including Princes Risborough, Stokenchurch, Prestwood, Chesham, Amersham, Chalfont St Peter, Marlow, Gerrards Cross and Denham and would ensure quick and easy access to breast screening for women invited to a mammogram in their community.

ITV breakfast host and Bucks resident, Lorraine Kelly, is lending her support to the appeal, and commented: “I’m proud to support the Bucks Mobile Breast Screening Appeal because this is about more than equipment, it’s about saving lives. By bringing screening closer to the women who need it most, we can remove the barriers of distance and time that too often stop women from attending their mammograms.”

She added: “This appeal will make the greatest difference by taking screening right into the heart of our communities.”

Lorraine Kelly

To date the appeal has raised an incredible £213,421 – over half of the funds needed, thanks to the generosity of local people.

Did you know?

In Bucks, during January - December 2024:

27,609 women were invited to attend routine breast screening.

815 required further assessment.

179 were diagnosed with cancer.

Appeal Logo

Scannappeal CEO, Karen Shardlow, explained: “These are ladies who hadn’t felt a lump, hadn’t noticed anything else unusual in their breast and without screening, would have been diagnosed much later and with potentially less options for treatment.”

Commenting on the need for specialist equipment, Dr Rosie Browning, Director of Breast Screening at Wycombe Hospital “Early detection is vital in breast cancer care, and thanks to the ongoing support from Scannappeal, the current Breast Screening Appeal aims to fund a new mobile unit, ensuring this life-saving screening service reaches women conveniently close to home.”

To find out how to support and donate to the appeal, visit: