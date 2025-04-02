Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Westgate, we believe that every team member brings a unique story and passion to our homes. This month, we shine the spotlight on our dedicated Activities and Wellbeing Lead at Hampden Hall Care Centre, Hanna Rice, whose journey into the care industry is both inspiring and heartfelt.

Unlike many in the care field, Hanna’s background started in a very different setting—running her own dog care business for 12 years. However, the desire to help and support others had always been present, stemming from her personal experience caring for her nan during her battle with cancer. While raising young children, she knew she couldn’t commit fully to a role in care, but once her boys started secondary school and gained more independence, she seized the opportunity to follow her calling.

Hanna’s connection to Westgate is deeply personal, as it is the very home that once cared for her Uncle. Each visit left her with a sense of warmth and friendliness, making it the ideal place to begin her career in care. Though she initially sought a carer role, fate had other plans—an opportunity arose for an Activities and Wellbeing Lead, and despite her doubts, she embraced the challenge. Now, one year later, she is an integral part of an incredible team, working tirelessly to enhance the lives of residents through meaningful engagement and companionship.

The wellbeing team plays a vital role at Westgate Healthcare, ensuring that every resident feels valued and included. Whether it’s sharing a cup of tea and a chat or organizing lively unit parties, their mission is to uplift spirits and create a true sense of belonging. One of the most cherished initiatives at Westgate is the Wish Tree, where residents write down their wishes, which are then displayed on a special tree. Every other week, a wish is selected and granted—sometimes it’s as simple as a box of chocolates or a favourite takeaway, but twice a year, Head Office grants a big wish. Last year, a resident had their dream fulfilled with a trip to the races, a moment of pure joy for everyone involved.

Our Activities and Wellbeing Lead embodies the spirit of care, compassion, and community, making a difference in the lives of our residents every day. Her journey reminds us that it’s never too late to follow your passion and that the best roles in life are the ones that allow us to bring happiness to others.

Thank you for all that you do—you make Westgate a truly special place!

