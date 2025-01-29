Spotlight on Krista Brewer: A champion of excellence in care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 22 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Krista Brewer, a Registered General Nurse (RGN), has dedicated her career to enhancing the quality of care for residents and supporting her colleagues to thrive.

From her early roles in the NHS to her time with Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and charity-run organisations, Krista has cultivated a deep understanding of person-centred care, best practices, and regulatory excellence.

Krista’s journey with Westgate Healthcare began in March 2021, when she joined as Quality & Compliance Manager at Head Office. In this role, she made a significant impact, not only driving quality and compliance across the organisation but also mentoring nurses to develop their skills and confidence. Reflecting on her approach, Krista shares, “I enjoyed supporting our nurses to be highly competent and confident, so that the care our residents receive is of the highest quality and consistent.”

Her commitment and passion didn’t go unnoticed. When Hampden Hall Care Centre needed additional support, Krista stepped in and quickly discovered a new chapter in her career. “I work really well with the Care Home Manager, Juliana Mensah. We make a great team. I love it here!” she says warmly.

Krista Brewer, Care Quality Manager at Hampden Hall Care Centre

Juliana Mensah, Hampden Hall Care Centre Manager, adds: “Krista is an incredible asset to Hampden Hall. Her dedication, compassion, and expertise inspire everyone around her, and her support has been invaluable to me, the team, and our residents. Working alongside her is an absolute pleasure. We truly make a great team!”

Today, Krista serves as Care Quality Manager at Hampden Hall, the largest home in Westgate Healthcare’s portfolio. Her role is both challenging and rewarding, overseeing clinical standards and compliance to ensure residents receive the very best care. Whether undertaking audits, addressing concerns, or managing complex investigation reports, Krista approaches each task with dedication and compassion. “It’s always busy, but I absolutely love the team at Hampden. They’re resilient, fully invested, and always strive to do their very best,” she says proudly.

Krista attributes much of her positive experience to the unique culture at Westgate Healthcare. “It’s a much smaller group than where I’ve worked previously, and that’s a huge positive for me. The fact that the siblings of the founders, Mr. and Mrs. Patel, are now directors and actively involved means that the ethos and values their parents established continue to be upheld.”

Her passion for nurturing others and her unwavering focus on delivering excellence make Krista a shining example of Westgate Healthcare’s values in action.

At Westgate Healthcare, we believe a fulfilling career is built on growth, meaningful connections, and being part of something bigger. Krista’s journey exemplifies this, as her dedication has not only raised care standards but also inspired those around her. This commitment to nurturing talent and leadership is reflected in the impressive 86% nurse retention rate at Hampden Hall over the past year, ensuring that every team member feels valued and empowered to make a lasting impact on residents’ lives.

Learn more about the rewarding career opportunities available at Hampden Hall by visiting the Westgate Healthcare Vacancies page.