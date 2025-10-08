Spooky half-term holiday fun with piggy power as kids club booking fast

Parents looking for something different for their kids to do this October half term are being invited to try a unique holiday club run by Kew Little Pigs in Amersham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning miniature pig farm is hosting its Holiday Club 2025 on October 27 and 28, offering children aged 7 to 16 the chance to spend the whole day on the farm from 9am to 3pm.

Activities include hands-on time with the animals, a spooky Halloween trail, and even biscuits and drinks to keep energy levels up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters will also receive a special “Piggie Pack” to take home, complete with a poster, certificate, fact sheet, and toy, and the day ends with ice cream for everyone.

Kew Little Pigs is famous for its Halloween festivities - Animal News Agency

Parents are invited to join the children at 3pm for a special half-hour session where youngsters can proudly show off their favourite animal and everything they’ve learnt.

The farm, which has become one of the UK’s most popular ethical animal attractions, prides itself on both fun and education. Its Pigs For Schools outreach scheme has already enabled more than 100,000 schoolchildren to interact with animals, helping to nurture compassion and care from a young age. Research shows that animal interactions not only boost empathy but also encourage responsibility and emotional wellbeing in children.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2010, said: “Our holiday club is all about giving children a magical and memorable day with our animals, while also inspiring kindness and empathy. We see every day how much children benefit from animal interaction, and we’re so proud that our Pigs For Schools scheme has already reached more than 100,000 pupils. These experiences can stay with a child for life.”

Tickets are priced at £64 per child, reduced from £80, and can be booked by contacting [email protected]