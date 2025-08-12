Seven’s heaven! Surprise piglet litter shocks staff at Bucks farm attraction

Staff at Kew Little Pigs Farm were treated to a magical surprise yesterday morning when much-loved sow Blossom gave birth to seven tiny piglets, without anyone realising she was expecting.

The award-winning Old Amersham attraction’s team knew Blossom had mated with boar Jimmy as part of the farm’s ethical breeding programme, but she had shown no obvious signs of pregnancy until the adorable arrivals appeared.

Owner Olivia Mikhail said: “We were completely taken by surprise, but what a wonderful way to start the day. Blossom is a brilliant mum, the piglets are all gorgeous, and we couldn’t be happier.

"We’ve had plenty of planned births before, but this one will be remembered for the sheer shock factor!”

Blossom and her surprise piglets - Animal News Agency

The farm usually runs a countdown to births along with a public naming competition, but the early-morning delivery threw routine “out the window” as staff rushed to care for the newborns.

One piglet needed extra attention shortly after being born, but was quickly back with mum and siblings, and all are now thriving.

Kew Little Pigs prides itself on its strong ethical credentials. Once old enough, all piglets will head off to loving homes as pets, helping to spread “the joy of pigs” around the country and even overseas.

The farm has also supported more than 100,000 school children who have engaged with its unique Pigs For Schools scheme, which enables schools to have an on-site pig club, have an in-school talk and take part in school activities and trips. The aim is to break down barriers around pigs, and help children to see them as the loving and intelligent animals that they are.

One of the tiny piglets which surprised farm staff on Monday - Animal News Agency

The happy news comes just in time for the farm’s next Alice in Wonderland Fun Day, taking place this Sunday, the fun days are the cheapest way to visit the farm during the school holidays.

Visitors can enjoy themed activities, meet the animals, and, if they’re lucky, catch a glimpse of the new arrivals though they will not be old enough to take part in the pet and play sessions.

To celebrate, the farm is offering a 10% discount on online bookings for this weekend's fun day with the code familyfun10 at checkout via www.kewlittlepigs.com