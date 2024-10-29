Scout volunteer is off to the Galapagos Islands

An 18-year-old Scout volunteer from High Wycombe has just set off on an expedition of a lifetime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 200 years after a young Charles Darwin left Plymouth on The Beagle and visited South America’s Galapagos Islands – a place key to making him become one of the most notable naturalists the world has ever seen – the #WeTwo Foundation have just departed London taking 10 deserving young people to follow in his footsteps as part of their ongoing mission to change the face of adventure.

Dawud Hussain, a volunteer from Wycombe Scouts, is one of ten people selected to go on the trip led by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope to inspire the young people of High Wycombe to learn more about the environment and the global impact we all have on climate change,” says Dawud. “I also hope to influence how my community behave in respect to their carbon footprint.” Dawud is really looking forward to volcano hiking and learning more about the Galapagos geology.

Getting ready for an adventure

Participants don’t have to contribute financially to the expedition but instead ‘pay it forward’ with environmental good deeds in their local community. These range from litter picks to inspiring students to be more mindful in the outdoors.

While in the Galapagos, the young people – as well as meeting Darwin’s tortoises, birdwatching for the endemic finch, and snorkelling to monitor the underwater life, many of which are only found there, will be taking part in beach cleans, removing invasive plant species on land, planting trees and meeting local conservationists to learn what is being done to help safeguard the future of these islands.