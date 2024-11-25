Santa stop here: Buckinghamshire housebuilder sets up Christmas toy drive

A Buckinghamshire housebuilder is helping to ensure no child goes without a toy this Christmas by hosting its own Toy Drive in collaboration with a local children’s charity.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building The Maltings on Churchway, has teamed up with Down's Syndrome Oxford to encourage the local community to donate unused or unwanted toys for children in need this Christmas.

The Toy Drive drop-off point, which will be live at The Maltings until Friday 13th December, is located at the sales centre’s reception area. The Redrow team is encouraging the public to donate gifts such as Orchard Toy games and Amazon Gift cards for children aged from 3 to 15-years-old – although all toys, apart from soft toys, in good condition will be greatly received.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “At Redrow South Midlands, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities. This Christmas, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Down's Syndrome Oxford to bring some festive magic to children who may otherwise go without.

“The Toy Drive is a wonderful way for the local community to come together and make a real difference this Christmas. We encourage everyone to drop by to The Maltings and donate anything they can that will bring a smile to a child’s face this festive season.”

As part of Redrow South Midlands Christmas campaign, they will also be donating £2,000 to the paediatric oncology and haematology wards at Addenbrooke’s Cambridge University Hospital and the John Radcliffe Oxford University Hospital.

Located just six miles from Aylesbury and with key travel routes within easy reach, The Maltings offers two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, available from £480,000. Situated in picturesque village surroundings, yet still in a well-connected location, makes the development perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters alike. Oxford is just a stone’s throw away, and both the A41 and M40 are easily accessible.

There are also direct trains from Haddenham & Thame Parkway to London Marylebone in around an hour, ideal for commuters looking for closer proximity to green, open space with more house for their money.