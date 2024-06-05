Royal Latin launches Extraordinary People Awards 2024
The Extraordinary People Awards were introduced in 2023, as part of the Royal Latin’s 600th anniversary charter, to recognise and celebrate heroes and heroines in the local community. Award winners were nominated by students, staff and local people and charities. As well as receiving their awards, winners were then able to to raise the profile of their community organisation with the school's student body in 2024.
For the 2024 Awards, the five nomination categories will reflect the Royal Latin virtues of Integrity, Resilience, Respect, Courage and Compassion, and members of the community are encouraged to put forward the names of anyone who has demonstrated any of these extraordinary qualities in their efforts to overcome challenges and help others.
Nominations can be made until 24th June, and recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges from our community. Award recipients will be invited to receive their awards from the Royal Latin Headteacher in the presence of invited guests at a small presentation in the Autumn Term 2024. Winners will also be presented with an award, a certificate, and opportunities to share their story with students, be listed on the Royal Latin website (along with all shortlisted nominees) and for the cause of their choice to receive support from the school through a non-uniform day in 2025.
More information about the Royal Latin Extraordinary People Awards 2024, along with links to the nomination form, and photos and stories from the 2023 Awards, can be found on the Extraordinary People Awards webpage on the Royal Latin’s website: https://www.royallatin.org/extraordinary-people-awards-2024/