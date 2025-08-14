Royal Latin A-Level Results

Celebrating our strongest ever A-Level Results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Latin School is celebrating its strongest ever of A-Level results, outside of the pandemic exam cohorts. This year, an extraordinary 59% of all grades were at A or A*, with an outstanding 83% at A*–B - a remarkable achievement which reflects the determination and talent of students at RLS.

Impressively 11 students have secured places at the Oxford and Cambridge University, and over 25 will go on to study Medicine, Dentistry or Veterinary Science. An increasing number of students are choosing prestigious degree apprenticeships with leading global employers – a reflection of the diversity of ambition within this exceptional year group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These results mean that the vast majority of students are now progressing to their first-choice university destinations, competitive professional pathways, or exciting employment opportunities.

Happy Students!

Headteacher Ian Chislett praised students for their outstanding results:

“These exceptional results are a testament to our students’ determination, resilience, and the positivity they have shown throughout their A-level studies. It has been a privilege to celebrate my first results day at RLS with such a remarkable group of students, and I am delighted to see their hard work and commitment rewarded with such outstanding grades.

My thanks go to our dedicated staff and supportive parents, whose encouragement has been invaluable. My warmest congratulations to all our students - they truly deserve their success, and I wish them every happiness and achievement in the future.”

Mr Jason Skyrme, Head of Sixth Form, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to all our students!

“It has been a joy to work with this year group. Their motivation, ambition and willingness to support one another have been exemplary. I am absolutely delighted to see so many students progressing to exciting next steps. These results are richly deserved.”