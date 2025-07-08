RIDING THE BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT WAVE: ELECTRIC UMBRELLA LIGHT UP THE STAGE AGAIN

Hertfordshire based charity and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Electric Umbrella recently took to the stage at Lord’s Cricket Ground’s Disability Cricket Day and at St Albans Cathedral, for their own Shine a Light event for around 2000 children from 40 mainstream and SEND schools

Electric Umbrella is a UK charity where music unites people and creates a more inclusive society. Their mission is celebrating difference and inspiring community connection, empowering learning disabled and neurodivergent people of all abilities. In a nutshell, their core belief is “There’s no such thing as normal”.

As part of their education programme, they launched Shine a Light, which is a movement proving that when we shine a light on inclusion, every voice matters, and every participant shines. SEND and mainstream schools are invited to collaborate, celebrate and unite within the community and perform songs to break down barriers and be inspired.

Electric Umbrella also took part in performing at Lord’s Cricket Ground as part of its second annual Disability Cricket Day. The charity performed before the England Men’s Mixed Disability team played the third game of a seven-match Mixed Disability Vitality IT20 series against India.

Mel Boda, CEO of Electric Umbrella, commented: “The excitement hasn’t stopped since Britain’s Got Talent as our members have been involved in lots of shows, including 2000 children performing at Shine A Light which celebrated the work of 43 mainstream and SEND schools highlighting inclusion amongst everyone. We also recently performed at Lord’s Cricket Ground which was very special performing for the teams and spectators, celebrating inclusion in a different setting.”

If you are a school who wants to visit and learn more about our performances, workshops and new Inclusion Academy, or have a learning disabled family member or friend who may be interested in joining Electric Umbrella, more information is available at https://www.electricumbrella.org.uk.