Residents at Milton Keynes care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Emily Darlington and chatting to her about what life is like at Highclere Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Downs Barn community.
MP Emily Darlington enjoyed a tour round the 39 bedded residential, nursing and residential dementia care home, including the hobby room, hair salon, kitchenette, lounge, quiet room, ensuite and premier bedrooms and garden.
Gigi Jacob, Home Manager at HC-One’s Highclere Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Emily Darlington to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
MP for Milton Keynes, Emily Darlington, said:
“It was lovely to talk to the residents and staff of Highclere again. I greatly appreciated the wisdom and experience that the residents brought to our chats about the importance of defending our democracy, and how valuable it is in these very tumultuous times. They also challenged the support of our older people, and we discussed what they need and want to see from the government. What strikes me each time I visit Highclere is how exceptional the staff are in their respect and care for their residents. This Milton Keynes home is helping people live out their days with dignity and fun, and I look forward to visiting again soon!”