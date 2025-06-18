Residents at local care home enjoys pet therapy
Residents at Chorleywood Beaumont were delighted to see their new furry friends roaming around their home when some beautiful kittens paid a visit.
General Manager Razvan Nica said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their fluffy visitors today. Every third Thursday we arrange a pet therapy session and are joined by different animals for each session. Spending time with animals is such fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. Each month we wonder what animals will surprise us! Today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Margaret Seymour was very excited by the kittens visit: “Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the kittens were free to roam amongst us. I had such a lovely cuddle.”