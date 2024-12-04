Renowned poet champions the courage of Bucks children with cancer

Children’s author, Joseph Coelho, has published a new poem – ‘Courage Looks Like Me’ – to help drive Bucks nominations for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards.

Children's author and poet, Joseph Aaron Coelho OBE FRSL, is leading a call for nominations for a national award scheme for youngsters affected by cancer in Buckinghamshire.

In the South East around 490 children and young people are diagnosed with the disease every year.

Inspired by the words of young cancer patients, the former Children’s Laureate has published a heartfelt new poem called ‘Courage Looks Like Me.’

The poignant piece marks the launch of this year’s Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards.

The Star Awards pay tribute to the courage of children with cancer and are open to all under 18s who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years.

There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Coelho wholeheartedly agrees and is determined to help ensure more young people receive the accolade.

The poet, for whom this was the first time working with children affected by cancer, explained: “I was surprised by the children’s contributions. They came up with some beautifully poetic, sincere, emotive language and I learnt so much from their imaginative and moving choice of imagery. I felt that I was hearing stories and reading words and ideas that came from a deep well of experience. They were willing to talk about their strengths, but also their challenges too, and that’s a particularly difficult thing for any of us to do - to talk about the times where we’ve been vulnerable.

“There’s a maturity that sets these children apart, because of what they’ve been through and that deserves to be acknowledged. The Star Awards are a brilliant initiative and I’m proud that our poem can play a part in raising awareness so that more children - in the South East and across the UK – can be recognised for their courage and resilience in the face of cancer.”

Aged between five and nine, children from across the UK who have received cancer treatment provided the poet with a revealing insight into their world when asked what courage looked and felt like to them.

Their touching imagery informs some of the most powerful lines in the new poem, where courage is described as: “a fully charged battery living on the edge of uncertainty”; “the smooth and bump of a scar”; the “SWOOSH of a superhero” and “bouncy,” as one girl said, because she gets nervous before every medical procedure.

The Star Awards help to shine a light on some of the unique challenges faced by young people affected by cancer – challenges that Cancer Research UK is working to tackle through developing more effective and less toxic treatments.

Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer that affect this age group to the long-term effects of treatment such as hearing loss and infertility.

That’s why Cancer Research UK funds a dedicated clinical trials unit for children’s cancers. It’s the only one of its kind in the UK and coordinates groundbreaking research which aims to influence clinical practice, improve patient care and reduce the side effects of treatment. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children and young people with cancer, giving them the chance to benefit from the latest discoveries.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, Elisa Mitchell, said: “Our scientists are driving forward progress to help ensure more children and young people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly devastating for youngsters. So, we’re grateful to Joseph Coelho for putting these extraordinary children in the spotlight.

“Receiving a Star Award is a fantastic opportunity to show young people who have experienced cancer how incredibly special they are, so we hope people across the South East will get nominating in the run up to Christmas.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx. Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker. Siblings are also awarded a certificate.

Nominate a child for a Star Award at cruk.org/starawards

Courage Looks Like Me by Joseph Coelho

Courage feels like a fully charged battery

living on the edge of uncertainty.

Courage is being my best for my future self

and that courage looks like me. Courage is a battle of gladiators,

their swords clashing to be free.

Courage rumbles like a lion's ROAR

and that courage looks like me. Courage is the smooth and bump of a scar

a story told across my family.

Courage can be strong, calm and quiet

and that courage looks like me. Courage is the glide of a summer bird

flying miles over land and sea.

Courage soars in every tear I make

and that courage looks like me. Courage can feel bouncy,

fear is part of bravery.

Courage is breathing through every shake

and that courage looks like me. Courage thrums in every part of you

and every part of me.

Courage is there when it gets too much

and that courage looks like me. Courage is the SWOOSH of a superhero

making every villain flee,

courage is a POW and a karate chop!

and that courage looks like me. Whatever the battle, I'll take the charge

I'll ROAR with friends and family.

I'll gently glide over all bumpy ground

because courage looks like me.