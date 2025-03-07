Read all about it care home residents celebrate World Book Day

World book day.

Bookshelves are bulging at Chorleywood Beaumont care home Barchester Healthcare in Chorleywood, where book worm residents were keen to get involved in World Book Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Chorleywood Beaumont care home were delighted to be visited by children from Russel School who bought along a selection of their favourite books to read with the residents.

To make World Book Day even more magical, the children dressed up as characters from their favourite books. There were characters from Harry Potter, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, Alice wonderland, Matilda to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loredana David, the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Our residents all love to read and to discuss their favourite books, so World Book Day is a fantastic

We all enjoy a good read

opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books. We had a wonderful time with the Children from Russel School and we are so grateful they spent the day with us.”

Razvan Nica, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. We have a fabulous library and selection of books here at Chorleywood Beaumont. The absolute highlight of the day was the visit from Russel school, the children really bought the books to life with their fantastic costumes and their love for the characters and the stories.”