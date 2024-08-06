Prison catering manager would rather delay retirement than give up the job he loves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From a dairy herd in Wales, to beekeeping in Dartmoor, over 50% of prisons grow food which is consumed behind the walls. By giving prisoners work experience in commercial scale catering roles, the staff play a key part in prisoner rehabilitation and boost their future chances of employment upon release.

Martin Harding, 65 is ex Royal Airforce where he served for 20 years and is the current Catering Manager at HMP Grendon and HMP Springhill . “I love my job and I don’t even want to retire!” Martin says. “There’s not many people who can say that at age 65!”

He continues: “We take our jobs very seriously in prison catering. If I didn’t believe I was making a difference, I couldn’t do the job. You have to believe that rehabilitation works and you have to be able to cook of course. But equally you’ve got to be a great communicator. Working in a prison kitchen is like no other kitchen you’ll have experienced.

“There’s so much camaraderie and we have prisoners who work with us. So we have to form relationships with them - some are great, some are a bit harder to work with - but ultimately we couldn’t do it without the prisoners. I’ve heard them say things like: ‘I’m loving it - I’ve never done a day’s work in my life, all I’ve ever done is deal drugs’ and now here they are cooking for hundreds of people.”

Martin Harding is the Catering Manager at HMP Grendon and HMP Springhill

Martin is an expert when it comes to meal-planning and budgeting, with 240 men to feed each day he plans meticulously.

What does a typical prisoner diet look like?

Breakfast – carton of milk 183ml, 2 small cereals, 2 portions of jam, 4 slices of bread, 4 butter.

Lunch – Cheese and tomato baguette or hot pie and beans plus all day pack (crisps, fruit, juice drink, biscuit)

Evening – Hot food – lasagne/roast chicken/homemade pie/stew/chicken curry.

Martin says: “It’s important to try to teach basic cooking skills which many of them just don’t have. Watching them gain confidence is very rewarding. By giving them something they can use on the outside it all goes towards helping reduce the likelihood of their reoffending. I believe in the power of second chances and working with prisoners is so much more than just a job.

“You have to be creative and thoughtful to stretch the budget as far as possible, much like a home-cook. For example, making our own chips rather than buying bags of oven chips saves £12,000 a year and likewise making our own roast potatoes saves £3,500 annually.”

HMP Grendon and Springhill is looking for experienced, qualified staff from the catering and hospitality sectors to join their team and help prisoners learn new skills. Making and eating good quality food has a real impact on prisoners’ morale, so prison caterers gain job satisfaction whilst avoiding long back-to-back shifts renowned in the rest of the industry.

All prison catering staff are trained to work safely and effectively with prisoners and have an opportunity to study for an apprenticeship. Prison caterer roles also promise more stability, with staff benefitting from greater job security and a public sector pension as they help produce around 90 million meals across the prison estate every year.

People who would like to take their catering career in a rewarding new direction at HMP Grendon and Springhill or other prisons in the region such as HMP Aylesbury, can apply or find out more by visiting: prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_grendon_catering&utm_medium=media