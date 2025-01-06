Pre-school set to reopen in Aylesbury Vale village

Good time to get moving: Jogonrunning.com is offering friendly classes locally.

Updates and events for Marsworth.

NEW PRE-SCHOOL OPENING: Marsworth Pre-School recently closed, but now Windmill Pre-School is opening up in the new setting of Marsworth Millennium Hall. There is an open day on Saturday, January 18, from 11am to 2pm. Senior staff will be on hand to greet visitors and answer any questions you may have.There will also be lots of activities on offer, so you’re invited to bring the whole family and stay as long as you wish. Zoe, the pre-school’s wonderful balloon artist, will also be in attendance ensuring every child receives a bespoke balloon. And children can be signed up on the day, says Linda Ann Howarth.

LOW WATER PRESSURE: Water pressure has been very low for weeks now, particularly at peak periods, highlights Steve Smith. Anecdotal evidence suggests low pressure is a problem throughout the village. Thames Water came out on January 2 and 4 and confirmed pressure is fluctuating in the main network. They suspect it is a faulty PRV (Pressure Release Valve) in the mains and will get it checked out. If this is the problem, it may take up to two weeks to fix it.Have you been having problems? If so could you please complain to Thames Water on 0800 980 8800 or online at: Thameswater.co.uk/help/report-a-problem requests Steve.

COUCH TO 5K: A new Couch to 5K course is starting at Pitstone Memorial Hall on Tuesday, January 7 at 7pm. The cost if £20 for nine weeks. Book at [email protected]. You will also find Erica Carter’s friendly and inclusive local running and outdoor exercise courses at jogonrunning.com.

NEW YEAR WALK. The New Year’s Day walk had to be cancelled because of wet and windy weather.

CHRISTINGLE: Come and join St Mary’s Church, Ivinghoe, for Coffee, Cake , CCrafts and Christingle on Sunday, January 19 from 2.30pm to 4pm. Book on the Messy Church at St Mary’s Ivinghoe page on Facebook.

FOODIE FILMING: Renowned foodie and influencer Eating with Tod will be filming at The Goat Boat, moored in Berkhamsted, during lunchtime on January 25. And later filming will move to The Goat Yard restaurant in Tring. It’s a chance to be part of a special filming event.

FILM NIGHT: Wilstone Village Hall is showing the Amy Winehouse film Back to Black on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Wilstone shop or on the door.