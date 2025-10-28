Portobello Place marks #RestartAHeart Day with CPR awareness session

A leading all-inclusive luxury care home in Buckinghamshire marked #RestartAHeart Day with an afternoon dedicated to learning and awareness, encouraging residents and staff to gain confidence in lifesaving CPR techniques.

Portobello Place, part of the award-winning Berkley Care Group, organised the session last week, inspired by Berkley’s training team, Emma and Louisa, who champion CPR awareness across the group. To mark the occasion, the team decorated the home’s bistro with themed displays and set up CPR practice pillows provided by Resuscitation UK, encouraging hands-on participation.

The event took an unexpected but welcome turn when Jenny Roberts, a local Community First Responder, happened to be visiting the home at the time. Admiring the decorations and CPR setup, Jenny kindly offered to step in and lead an impromptu session when Berkley’s training manager was unable to attend.

Residents and staff gathered in the bistro to learn about the importance of CPR, ask questions, and practise chest compressions using the training pillows – all while remaining comfortably seated.

The session quickly became an engaging and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Even General Manager Cindy and members of the hospitality team joined in, learning valuable techniques while enjoying the friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

To add to the day’s theme, the kitchen team created a selection of heart-shaped cookies and red-frosted cupcakes, which were shared among residents, staff, and Jenny – with a few treats packed up for her colleagues at the Community First Responders office.

The Portobello Place team plans to continue hosting awareness sessions like this, helping residents and staff stay informed and connected to community-led health initiatives, all part of the home’s ongoing commitment to living well, learning, and looking out for one another.

Reflecting on the event, Gita Maksimova, Portobello Place’s Events Manager said: “#RestartAHeart Day is such an important initiative, and it was wonderful to see how much residents and staff engaged with it. We talk a lot about trust, responsibility, and initiative at Berkley, and this event captured those values perfectly.

It was also a lovely example of community spirit – Jenny’s talk was inspiring, and everyone left feeling that little bit more confident about what to do in an emergency.”