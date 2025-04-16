Pitstone woman's long walk for hospice care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local woman has undertaken an impressive walking challenge to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her husband at the end of his life.

Christine Zammit of Pitstone has been training to walk the entire eighty-seven miles of the Ridgeway National Trail, starting in Avebury and ending in Ivinghoe Beacon over five days this May. Christine’s husband Dan was diagnosed with cancer in September 2023 and received care from The Hospice of St Francis throughout his illness.

Christine explained, “Dan was supported by a wonderful palliative care nurse, had access to physio, and was given the opportunity to attend exercise sessions and support groups. I was supported with my newfound role as a carer and my son had counselling, enabling him to cope with the situation we found ourselves in.”

The Hospice of St Francis provided Dan’s family with the equipment they needed to care for him at home. At the very end of his life, Dan also stayed on the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit. “The nurses were wonderful in the care they gave Dan, ensuring his passing was peaceful and exactly as he wished it to be,” Christine said.

Christine with her husband Dan

The Hospice of St Francis cares for over 2,000 people and their families in Hertfordshire and South Buckinghamshire every year and relies on the local community to raise 80% of the funds that it needs to operate.

Christine has been getting creative in her fundraising ahead of her walking challenge. She recently organised a Rock & Roll Bingo Night which raised £900 and has raised over £4,000 in total for the Hospice so far.

Christine also embarked on a twelve-week training plan to prepare for the long trek ahead. “It won’t be an easy challenge,” Christine said. “But I am committed to giving it my all as the Hospice did for us.”

Christine’s daughter Amelia will join her on the last day of her walk in Wendover, where she’ll participate in the Hospice’s 13 mile Walk Your Ridgeway fundraising event. Taking place on Sunday, May 11, the walk covers beautiful countryside and ancient woodlands. Members of the public can sign up for it here: stfrancis.org.uk/ridgeway

Fundraiser Christine (r.) with her daughter preparing for walking the Ridgeway

Claire Jones, head of Community Fundraising and Events at The Hospice of St Francis said, “Fundraising events like Walk Your Ridgeway are vital in raising funds for the Hospice which needs over £6 million pounds every year. Last year, our walkers raised over £37,000, funding crucial care for people like Dan and his family.”