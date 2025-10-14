Piglets in peril! Kew Little Pigs appeals to local tree surgeons for safe wood chip donations

One of Buckinghamshire’s most beloved family attractions has launched a seasonal appeal, to help keep its newest arrivals safe and sound this winter.

Kew Little Pigs Farm, the award-winning miniature pig breeders and petting farm in Amersham, is calling on local tree surgeons to lend a hand by donating safe wood chip to help prepare the farm’s outdoor areas for winter.

The much-loved attraction recently welcomed two litters of adorable piglets to proud mums Venus and Blossom. As the little ones begin exploring their pens and paddocks, the team is taking extra care to make sure their environment is safe and dry, particularly as colder, wetter months approach.

Olivia Mikhail, founder of Kew Little Pigs, explained: “It’s not a drastic situation, but we want to be proactive and make sure everything is ready for winter. A good layer of clean wood chip helps improve drainage and gives our piglets a stable, dry surface to explore on. It also means they can build confidence and stay active outdoors safely.”

The adorable piglets which have just been born at Kew Little Pigs - Animal News Agency

Olivia added that while the farm welcomes donations, only certain types of wood chip are safe for animals.

“We’d love to hear from local tree surgeons who can tip loads of wood chip on the farm, but it’s absolutely vital that the chip doesn’t contain yew or eucalyptus, as these are toxic to pigs and other animals. Most other types are perfect and really appreciated.”

Kew Little Pigs, which has educated over 100,000 schoolchildren through its award-winning “Pigs for Schools” programme, runs on a shoestring budget and relies heavily on community support.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helps us keep the farm running,” said Olivia. “Every bit of wood chip, every visit, every share on social media makes a difference. We want our piglets to enjoy their first winter in comfort, and the public’s support helps us make that happen.”

The farm is urgently appealing for wood chip to help the piglets avoid getting stuck in the mud - Animal News Agency

Visitors can also support the farm by booking one of its popular Piggy Pet & Play sessions, and enjoy 10% off using the code pigsdiscount24 at checkout.

Anyone able to donate or deliver suitable wood chip can contact [email protected] or visit www.kewlittlepigs.com for more details.