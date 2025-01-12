“Pawsome news” as Aylesbury cat sitting business makes UK's Top 100 list

Sam with Tigger the cat

Cat sitter, Sam Heggie, owner of The Cat Butler Thame, which also provides cat care for felines across Aylesbury, has been recognised as one of the UK's top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100).

Sam, who launched her franchise business in July 2023, having worked locally in PR for over 15 years, has made an extraordinary impact on the feline community including supporting The Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary, Four Paws Cat Rescue, and Cats Protection, through various fundraising activities.

Sam, who has been grinning from ear-to-ear since the announcement, commented: “It’s absolutely pawsome news, and I’m really chuffed that as part of The Cat Butler feline family, we’ve also been recognised for the community work we’re involved in too, particularly with my background supporting nonprofits. Our love of cats extends far beyond the services we provide. Being recognised in this way, makes me very purrrrr-oud.”

A spokesperson for the Elite Top 100 Franchise Awards, said: “Congratulations to The Cat Butler for being recognised as one of the UK’s top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100! Your commitment to ethical practices, exceptional service, and genuine care for every cat you serve is truly inspiring.”

To find out more about The Cat Butler visit https://www.thecatbutler.co.uk, call The Cat Butler Thame on 01844 213961 or email: [email protected].