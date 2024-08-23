Patient Action Group at Whitehill Surgery - Doing their bit to help
The Patient Action Group for Whitehill Surgery has been an active part of the Surgery for some time. Their aim is to support the surgery and understand their issues and constraints, listen to our patients and feedback issues and work with the surgery to make things better for both patients and staff. Our motto is "Bridging the Gap"
We first had to get a patient "Community" going, and we felt the best way to achieve this was by creating a community Facebook Hub, which allowed us to reach out to patients, and give information, advice and updates, in a speedy manner and help patients to be informed. Our FB group has been growing steadily and is now up to 858 households which equates to over 2570 patients, but we would always want to invite more, so anyone who is part of the Whitehill Surgery please feel free to join our Community. https://www.facebook.com/groups/315854482621227
We carried out fundraising efforts and are delighted to have been able to purchase a chair for the waiting area of our Surgery. This will help those patients who have mobility issues, such as anyone who has recently had a hip operation, elderly people who may be unsteady on their feet, and anyone who needs extra support when sitting or getting out of a chair.
The chair arrived this week and we were delighted to donate this chair to the Surgery to help our patients. These chairs are expensive and are not something that current NHS funding provides. We were therefore happy to help and support both the surgery and the patients.
We are already looking at other ways we can help our patients and support our surgery. There are lots of negative stories around GP Surgeries at the moment, and it is a trying time for the NHS, so we are pleased to offer a good news story, showing the ways our community comes together when times are tough!
