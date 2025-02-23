Panto raises £900 for Aylesbury Vale church

By Brian Murray
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:35 BST
Handing over the donation are (from left to right) Peter 'Hokey' Janaway, Judith Ingram, Ambrose McGinn, Patricia Gee, Revd Steven Flashman and Brian MurrayHanding over the donation are (from left to right) Peter 'Hokey' Janaway, Judith Ingram, Ambrose McGinn, Patricia Gee, Revd Steven Flashman and Brian Murray
Handing over the donation are (from left to right) Peter 'Hokey' Janaway, Judith Ingram, Ambrose McGinn, Patricia Gee, Revd Steven Flashman and Brian Murray
Members of Oving Operatic and Panto Society (O.O.P.S) met with Revd Steve Flashman to hand over a donation of £900 from this year's pantomime 'Snow White'.

The money will be used for some much-needed restoration work for All Saint's church in Oving, a historic 700 year-old church struggling with outdated electrics.

A raffle organised by OOPS also raised £358 for Karibuni Children's charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

OOPS would like to thank cast and crew for their hard work, and also the generosity of their audiences.

Next year's pantomime will be on 30 + 31st Jan '26 - as is tradition, the story is a closely-guarded secret, although clues were provided in this year's pantomime!

Related topics:Aylesbury Vale
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice