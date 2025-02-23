Handing over the donation are (from left to right) Peter 'Hokey' Janaway, Judith Ingram, Ambrose McGinn, Patricia Gee, Revd Steven Flashman and Brian Murray

Members of Oving Operatic and Panto Society (O.O.P.S) met with Revd Steve Flashman to hand over a donation of £900 from this year's pantomime 'Snow White'.

The money will be used for some much-needed restoration work for All Saint's church in Oving, a historic 700 year-old church struggling with outdated electrics.

A raffle organised by OOPS also raised £358 for Karibuni Children's charity.

OOPS would like to thank cast and crew for their hard work, and also the generosity of their audiences.

Next year's pantomime will be on 30 + 31st Jan '26 - as is tradition, the story is a closely-guarded secret, although clues were provided in this year's pantomime!