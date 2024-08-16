Padbury Hill Farm a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Purdey Environmental and Conservation awards
A team of judges including Alexandra Henton, editor of The Field magazine visited in early August.
Following a briefing in the lodge a very knowledgeable team of judges were taken on a comprehensive tour of the estate by Justin and Conservation Manager Duncan Pullar.
Justin said: "It's a huge honour just to make it onto the finalist list, whether we make it onto the podium or not we won't know until later this year. I would also like to thank all those Padbury residents who stick to the footpath and keep dogs on a lead. Those who don't follow this code please do so, we have ground nesting birds that don't want to be disturbed".
