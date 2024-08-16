Padbury Hill Farm a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Purdey Environmental and Conservation awards

By Justin Farrington Smith
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 13:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Following a comprehensive "desk top" review of the conservation work and environmental schemes Justin and Sue Farrington Smith have undertaken in the last 25 years the panel nominated Padbury Hill as a finalist.

A team of judges including Alexandra Henton, editor of The Field magazine visited in early August.

Following a briefing in the lodge a very knowledgeable team of judges were taken on a comprehensive tour of the estate by Justin and Conservation Manager Duncan Pullar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Justin said: "It's a huge honour just to make it onto the finalist list, whether we make it onto the podium or not we won't know until later this year. I would also like to thank all those Padbury residents who stick to the footpath and keep dogs on a lead. Those who don't follow this code please do so, we have ground nesting birds that don't want to be disturbed".

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.