Padbury Hill Farm a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Purdey Environmental and Conservation awards

Following a comprehensive "desk top" review of the conservation work and environmental schemes Justin and Sue Farrington Smith have undertaken in the last 25 years the panel nominated Padbury Hill as a finalist.

Justin said: "It's a huge honour just to make it onto the finalist list, whether we make it onto the podium or not we won't know until later this year. I would also like to thank all those Padbury residents who stick to the footpath and keep dogs on a lead. Those who don't follow this code please do so, we have ground nesting birds that don't want to be disturbed".