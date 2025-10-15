P3 Charity and National Grid team up for week of impact

P3 Charity is proud to have continued its partnership with National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) during National Grid’s Global Grid for Good Day of Service (30 September – 3 October). NGED have proudly delivered over 17,000 hours to local volunteering projects across the Midlands, South West England and South Wales, since the launch of its employee volunteering programme in April 2024 – an incredible result thus far, especially with so many corporate volunteering programmes going underutilised in the UK each year.

As part of National Grid’s Grid for Good Day of Service Week, NGED teams joined P3 Charity to transform supported accommodation services in Buckinghamshire and Nottinghamshire, creating safe and welcoming spaces for people facing homelessness and complex challenges. As well as volunteering their time, National Grid has generously funded the materials to undertake these much-needed works, bringing both skills, resources and funding to these projects.

Making a difference

National Grid volunteers rolled up their sleeves alongside P3 staff, redecorating communal spaces and preparing a children’s play area for a future mural created by a local artist. Their efforts went far beyond a coat of paint, bringing energy, kindness and real change to local communities.

Volunteers getting stuck in!

Lydia McHugh, P3’s Community Engagement Co-ordinator, said: “National Grid’s commitment to giving back shows the power of partnership and it has been a real privilege – both this week and through our ongoing partnership with National Grid – to have their team once again work alongside us at P3. Their teams bring not just time and skills, but a real energy and kindness into our services. Every project they’ve supported thus far has made a lasting difference to the wellbeing and lives of the people we work with, and we’re so grateful for National Grid’s continued commitment to making positive change.”

Komie Jain, Global Head of Social Impact at National Grid, added: “I’m grateful for the impactful work our community partners are doing, working side-by-side with our volunteers, many who live and work in the communities we serve. Volunteering is not just about giving back; it’s about creating connections and strengthening communities.”

Spotlight: Mansfield and Ashfield Young Parents Service

In Nottinghamshire, volunteers kickstarted the redecoration of P3’s Young Parents Service, which provides housing and support to families aged 16–21. The day focused on improving outdoor spaces to support the young families’ wellbeing as they prepare for a bright future outside of supported housing.

P3 x National Grid

Darren Wilson, Service Manager for P3’s Mansfield and Ashfield Young Parents Service, commented: “We support young parents with their accommodation and parenting skills, so the efforts of the volunteers here today has a big impact on the people we support. National Grid have transformed the courtyard into a bright, open space where people can come and feel welcome when they get their support. Without the support of the National Grid team, this redecoration wouldn’t be possible. From myself and the team, we can’t thank them enough.”

With this ongoing partnership between P3 Charity and National Grid already proving to be so much more than a typical ESG box-ticking exercise, it’s no doubt that this impactful relationship will continue to bring value and change to communities across the UK, with Coventry, Wolverhampton and locations across Derbyshire already lined up for their next projects.

Get involved

P3’s mission is to build stronger, more resilient communities through collaboration. To explore corporate partnership opportunities with P3 Charity, visit www.p3charity.org or contact their Corporate Partnerships Team on [email protected].