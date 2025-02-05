Over £1500 raised for Stokenchurch Dog Rescue in under 24 hours

Milly Grace x The Worried Whippet Raise Over £1,500 for Stokenchurch Dog Rescue in the first 24 hours of launch with Limited Edition Jewellery Collaboration.

Independent jewellery brand Milly Grace has teamed up with Jess, the creator of the Worried Whippet, to launch a limited-edition pair of Sighthound Huggie Earrings.

This exclusive collaboration has already raised over £1,500 for Stokenchurch Dog Rescue, helping provide vital care and rehoming support for dogs in need.

A Collaboration with Purpose

For every pair sold, Milly Grace is donating £10 to Stokenchurch Dog Rescue - a small but dedicated charity that Jess actively supports and volunteers with.

Available for pre-order for just 7 days, these beautifully detailed huggie earrings pay tribute to sighthounds while supporting a meaningful cause.

Key Details:

Pre-order dates: Available until Tuesday 11th February at 7 PM Pricing: £48 for Gold, £45 for Silver.£10 per pair donated to Stokenchurch Dog Rescue.

Made to order, ensuring zero overproduction and waste.

Dispatch Date: Orders are expected to ship on the week commencing 31st March.

Instagram handles: @millygracejewellery @worriedwhippet @human.jess

Quotes:Emily, Founder of Milly Grace:

"We knew this collaboration would mean a lot to dog lovers like us, but the response has been overwhelming. Raising over £1,500 so far for Stokenchurch Rescue is just incredible, and we hope to grow that even more before pre-orders close. This project is a reminder that small brands and communities can make a real difference."

Jess, Creator of The Worried Whippet:

"Sighthounds are such gentle souls, but sadly, many find themselves in need of rescue. Stokenchurch Dog Rescue does incredible work, and it’s amazing to see so many people supporting them through this collaboration."

Lucy Robertson - Fundraising and Events Lead at Stokenchurch Dog Rescue

A massive thank you from everyone at Stokenchurch Dog Rescue and, most importantly, from the dogs. The beauty of the earrings is only outshone by the decision to donate £10 from each pair, and of course the brilliant people who have bought them.

At SDR we have between 40 and 50 dogs at any one time and it is genuinely heart breaking the condition that some arrive in. We rely entirely on fundraising to look after them all and find their forever homes so again, a special thank you to Jess, Emily and the team at Milly Grace for supporting us with this beautiful and hugely special limited edition collaboration!

How to Get Involved

​With pre-orders closing soon, this is the only chance to purchase these one-of-a-kind earrings while supporting a brilliant cause.

