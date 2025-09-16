Opticians back judo training to help older adults prevent falls

Medal-winning Paralympian judo champion Ian Rose is leading an innovative programme teaching older adults how to reduce the risk of falls and learn safe falling techniques.

The Finding Your Feet training course is also being led by Micklefield Judo Club at Hazlemere Youth Centre, in partnership with Specsavers High Wycombe, to build confidence, improve balance, and teach simple but effective judo skills that can reduce the risk of injury if a fall occurs.

Sessions run on Saturday mornings, once a month, and are free of charge to participants, thanks to the support of local sponsors.

Ian Rose, who is also a leadership and resilience coach, says: ‘At Micklefield Judo Club, we’re lucky to have an amazing team of coaches and volunteers who give their time completely free of charge.

Judo trainers and participants at Finding Your Feet in High Wycombe

"We’d wanted to bring the Finding Your Feet course to our club ever since learning about the fantastic research from the University of Hertfordshire and Anglia Ruskin University into preventing falls in older adults. The challenge was finding participants and the funding to keep it free.

"That’s when Specsavers High Wycombe store directors Rachael King and Trisha Patel stepped in. During a routine eye test with store optician Trisha, I mentioned our idea and, as luck would have it, Specsavers was looking for a local cause to support.

"Thanks to Trisha, Rachael and the amazing team, we were able to run the lessons at no cost to the 15 ladies who initially joined us. Each Saturday, they have come together for tea, cake, new skills, and, most importantly, new friendships. We can’t thank Specsavers enough for their generosity, which has made a real difference."

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospital admissions for people over 65 in the UK, with over 210,000 admissions each year. The programme introduces up to 18 adapted techniques, including how to protect the head, fall backwards or forwards safely, and roll effectively to get up again.

Finding Your Feet

Trisha Patel, optometrist and store director at Specsavers High Wycombe, added: "It was an absolute honour to be asked to be part of this fantastic workshop by Ian. I've known Ian for years and have always found his career fascinating, so I love hearing about what he's getting involved in within the local community. Of course, we jumped at the chance to help and be involved.

"Rachel and I have attended every session, and it’s such a pleasure to get to know this beautiful community that Ian has built.

‘The sessions are fun, engaging, and there's always lots of laughter within the team and participants. We've learnt new skills, and the judo experts who aid Ian with running the sessions are so friendly and knowledgeable."

With Specsavers High Wycombe’s support, the Finding Your Feet sessions will now continue on the last Saturday of the month, helping more people in the community improve their strength, balance, and confidence.

The programme will continue to run every Saturday morning from 9am to 11am. Transport can be arranged locally on request.

Micklefield Judo Club is also planning on running another introduction to its Finding Your Feet course in October.

Anyone wishing to take part or learn more can contact Ian Rose at [email protected].