One woman, five Nations, 2,000 miles: Milton Keynes woman takes on challenge of a lifetime

Lynn’s Challenge takes on new heights to support young people facing homelessness.

This summer, one remarkable woman is taking on the ride of a lifetime — cycling solo and unsupported through all five nations of the UK to support young people facing homelessness.

Lynn McBrearty, a long-standing and much-loved member of the YMCA MK community, is setting off on an epic challenge. Covering over 2,000 miles, Lynn will cycle through England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales, relying solely on her own pedal power and determination.

“I’m not an elite athlete — I’m a 60-something grandmother with a big heart and a bike,” says Lynn. . “But I believe in supporting the young people living at YMCA, the support they offer to young people in our community is truly impressive!”

Lynn preparing for her Five Nations Cycle Challenge

Lynn’s journey will take her across mountains, coasts, cities and countryside – all to raise vital funds for YMCA Milton Keynes, which gives young people a safe place to call home and support to belong, contribute and thrive.

Why it matters

Each mile Lynn rides helps raise awareness of youth homelessness – and raises money to help young people rebuild their lives.

“This is about more than just me and my bike,” Lynn adds. “It’s about standing with young people who’ve faced the toughest times and showing them that their community cares.”

How you can support:

🚴‍♀️ Follow Lynn’s journey as she shares updates from the road:

💸 Donate to her fundraising page: justgiving.com/page/lynn-mcbrearty-1731790206927

🤝 Join Lynn’s Virtual Challenge: https://mkymca.com/get-involved/events/lynns-challenge/

💼 Sponsor Lynn or get involved through your business or community group

📢 Spread the word: Share Lynn’s story through social media, your workplace, or your community group.

Let’s go the distance with Lynn – and change lives, one mile at a time.