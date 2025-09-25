Nominate your community heroes: 25th anniversary awards now open

By Lauren Taylor
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Heart of Bucks is proud to mark its 25th anniversary by honouring the people and organisations that make our community brighter.

As part of our celebrations, we are delighted to announce a special 25th anniversary awards ceremony, dedicated to recognising the outstanding contributions that have shaped and strengthened our community over the past quarter century.

Most Popular

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

  • The Best Community Collaboration Award
  • Outstanding Contribution to the Charity Sector (Individual)
  • Outstanding Contribution to the Charity Sector (Organisation)
Heart of Bucks kicking off their anniversary celebrations with a tour of charities and community groups in Aylesbury.placeholder image
Heart of Bucks kicking off their anniversary celebrations with a tour of charities and community groups in Aylesbury.

The awards will be presented at a celebratory ceremony on the evening of Thursday, December 11, at the stunning Hedsor House. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend the event free of charge, where winners will be presented with a commemorative award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We welcome nominations from across the community, whether you wish to put forward yourself, your organisation, or someone else whose efforts deserve recognition.

Key dates:

Nomination deadline: Midnight on Wednesday, October 8

Awards ceremony: Thursday, December 11

Help us shine a light on the individuals and organisations who make a real difference. Submit your nomination today and join us in celebrating 25 years of community impact.

For more information on how to nominate, please visit: https://heartofbucks.org/25th-anniversary-awards/

Related topics:Nominations
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice