Nominate your community heroes: 25th anniversary awards now open
As part of our celebrations, we are delighted to announce a special 25th anniversary awards ceremony, dedicated to recognising the outstanding contributions that have shaped and strengthened our community over the past quarter century.
Nominations are now open for the following categories:
- The Best Community Collaboration Award
- Outstanding Contribution to the Charity Sector (Individual)
- Outstanding Contribution to the Charity Sector (Organisation)
The awards will be presented at a celebratory ceremony on the evening of Thursday, December 11, at the stunning Hedsor House. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend the event free of charge, where winners will be presented with a commemorative award.
We welcome nominations from across the community, whether you wish to put forward yourself, your organisation, or someone else whose efforts deserve recognition.
Key dates:
Nomination deadline: Midnight on Wednesday, October 8
Awards ceremony: Thursday, December 11
Help us shine a light on the individuals and organisations who make a real difference. Submit your nomination today and join us in celebrating 25 years of community impact.
For more information on how to nominate, please visit: https://heartofbucks.org/25th-anniversary-awards/