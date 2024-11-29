Next Bishop of Buckingham announced

Dave met civic and church leaders at a reception at Christ the Cornerstone Church in Milton Keynes.

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of the Revd Canon Dave Bull as the next Bishop of Buckingham.

The announcement this week will be followed by an introduction to the Diocese of Oxford communities at Church House, Oxford, and then a visit to St Mary’s Princes Risborough, and Waddesdon School, before closing the day with visits to Bletchley and Milton Keynes.

Responding to today's announcement, Dave said: “It is an exciting prospect to serve Buckinghamshire as Bishop in the coming years. My family have made it our home for the past 13 years and so we have already come to love many of the communities, schools and churches here. I look forward to coming to love all the others in the years ahead.

“This is a significant moment to witness Christ in our culture where so many individuals are seeking identity, hope and purpose for their lives. At the same time, there are many signs of vibrant spiritual life in the villages and towns of Buckinghamshire, as well as in the four main population centres of Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Slough and High Wycombe.

Dave speaks to students at Waddesdon School.

“I eagerly look forward to discovering what the Lord has in store for us all and invite the people of Buckinghamshire to join me in praying for God's kingdom to come as we follow Jesus together.”

Dave was ordained in 2008, having come to faith via an Alpha course in London, where he describes finding God as a “combination of warm friendship, thoughtful deep discussion and a profound personal experience of the Holy Spirit”. Prior to ordination he worked for a charity and a church in London and for Unilever. He studied law at Oxford, and theology at Wycliffe Hall, and is currently studying for a Masters in the Theology of Ministry and Mission.

Having served his curacy in the Diocese of Southwark, Dave is currently Team Rector of the 4U Team in Marlow, where he was appointed in 2012, Area Dean of Wycombe Deanery, an Honorary Canon at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, and was Chaplain to the 2012 London Olympics. He is married to Helen, with whom he has three children, and enjoys sailing and mountain biking.

The Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft said: “I am delighted that Dave has accepted the invitation to be the next Bishop of Buckingham. As he is also our Area Dean for the Wycombe Deanery, I have had the opportunity to observe his strong faith at work in that community in recent years. He is a proven strategic leader, beloved by his congregations across the 4U team in Marlow, with a deep personal sense of discipleship and mission. Dave engages deeply with all forms of theological tradition and will be building on the firmest of foundations as he becomes Bishop.”

Revd Canon Dave Bull has been nominated as the next Bishop of Buckingham.

The See is vacant following the untimely and unexpected death of our dear friend and pastor, Bishop Alan Wilson in February 2024, a year before his planned retirement. Alan served as Bishop of Buckingham for more than 20 years and is much missed across the area and the diocese.

Bishop Designate Dave will be consecrated in spring next year, alongside our new Bishop of Reading who is also being announced on Wednesday as the Revd Canon Mary Gregory.