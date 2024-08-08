New aerial footage shows innovative bridge installation in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New aerial videos and photos have been released showcasing the innovative installation of a new footbridge in Taplow, Buckinghamshire.

The footage captures the moment the 36.7-meter-span Berry Hill bridge was gently floated into place using a barge, restoring a vital pedestrian link in June.

The project, designed by AtkinsRéalis and delivered by Topbond, reintroduced community access to leisure facilities and amenities and replaced the previous bridge which was removed due to deterioration.

"This was a rewarding project to work on because it restored a crucial community link and we delivered it a way that minimised environmental impact," said Wai Kin Lau, Senior Structures Engineer at AtkinsRéalis.

The new Berry Hill bridge being floated into place.

"The footage shows how the site presented unique challenges, but all partners involved demonstrated creative collaboration and engineering ingenuity."

Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council's Cabinet Member for Transport, praised the project: "This impressive new structure is the result of a productive partnership between the council, our consultants AtkinsRéalis and Topbond, working regularly with the Environment Agency.

"Closing the old bridge carrying a well-used public right of way in 2021 was a difficult but necessary decision so we wanted to bring the bridge back into use as soon as we could. The removal of the failed centre span by river on a barge attracted a crowd, so it was no surprise that when the new section was installed they returned to watch and were keen to cross the new structure as soon as they could."

Chris Manning, Topbond Managing Director said: "Our team developed a bespoke pontoon system with jacking towers, allowing us to safely float and position the new bridge span.

"This method not only ensured minimal disruption to the flood relief channel but also allowed for work to be quickly suspended if high water flows were predicted.”