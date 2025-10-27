Networking event inspiring business boom

Challenge House’s second successive Social Circle MK event was a standout success after being inundated by attendees as the initiative continues to grow in popularity within the Bletchley business community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sukhi Gill, Town Deal Investment Lead at Milton Keynes City Council, was the keynote speaker at the exclusive event, which was also attended by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, James Lancaster.

They joined business leaders and key decision makers from across the region who attended the recent networking event with another event planned for the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investing in Bletchley: Oxford – Cambridge Corridor was speaker Sukhi’s focus as she spoke about accelerating growth, opportunity and connectivity in the region.

Some of the guests at the latest Social Circle MK event.

She highlighted how Milton Keynes and Bletchley offers multiple commercial opportunities for businesses of all sizes for numerous reasons including:

Offering affordable property commercial and residential compared to Oxford/Cambridge

Strong Commuter connectivity (London Euston under 40 mins)

East West Rail reopening the varsity line (connecting Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford, Cambridge)

Proximity to M1, A5 and major logistics hubs

Future-proof transport strategy supporting growth

Historically renown, Bletchley Park, National Museum of Computing

Universal Studios plans to build its first UK theme park near Bedford, which will draw in 8.5 million annual visitors by 2031.

The second in the series of networking events, which are organised and hosted by the team at Challenge House in Sherwood Drive, Bletchley was a sell out success.

Serviced office space specialists Landmark launched its Social Circle MK initiative to bring together members of the diverse business community who have the opportunity to network at the event hosted at the popular business hub, which is the business base for numerous global companies and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Milton Keynes, James Lancaster with keynote speaker Sukhi Gill.

Sukhi said: “It was fantastic to be able share insights into the major benefits Bletchley brings to the region and highlight the current and future opportunities for investors.”

Navraj Johal, Chief Marketing Officer, said: “We were delighted with the attendance of our successful second Social Circle MK, which proved phenomenally popular with business leaders and key decision makers from the Milton Keynes and Bletchley business community.

“The calibre of our high-profile, specially selected speakers clearly connects with the business community as the tickets to the event sold out quickly. It was a privilege to welcome Sukhi as our guest speaker, and we were thrilled Milton Keynes Mayor James Lancaster was also able to attend.

“We are extremely proud that Social Circle MK continues to go from strength to strength, and we already have interest from key decision makers who want to attend the next event which is scheduled to take place in January 2026 with appearances by industry-leading, inspiring keynote speakers from our thriving region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaker Sukhi Gill, Town Deal Investment Lead at Milton Keynes City Council, presenting at the recent Social Circle MK.

Social Circle MK allows leading lights from the world of business to network, share experiences, expertise, industry insights, knowledge and is free to attend. Every professional who attended the event also received a complimentary day pass to access the extensive facilities on offer at Challenge House.

Navraj added: “Business is booming in both Bletchley and Milton Keynes which offer a wealth of opportunities for businesses of all sizes. As serviced office specialists Challenge House continues to attract many of the businesses which are tapping into the benefits Bletchley brings as a modern hub for innovation and growth. The East West Rail project connecting Oxford to Cambridge via Bletchley allows access to the highly skilled workforce across the corridor. These are exciting times for the region.”

To find out more about Social Circle MK and register your interest to attend the next event which will take place in January 2026 visit here.