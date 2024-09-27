More than 200 dogs enjoy Hemel outdoor pool, marking the end of its summer season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Doggy Splash event returned to Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre last weekend, inviting more than 200 local dogs to take a dip in the outdoor pool to mark the end of another successful summer season.

For the third consecutive year, the leisure centre offered the popular activity on Saturday and Sunday, which saw tails wagging and paws paddling throughout the weekend.

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, hosted four 90-minute sessions each day which proved to be popular amongst locals and their canine companions.

Post event, the outdoor pools are now undergoing a rigorous cleaning process, which sees the areas surrounding the pools being thoroughly disinfected and the pools filtered and cleaned as normal, following health and safety guidelines.

Doggy Splash 2024

The event celebrated the end of another bustling season at Hemel Hempstead’s outdoor pools which, since reopening for the summer in May earlier this year, has welcomed more than 14,800 visitors.

David Tenny, General Manager at Everyone Active, said: "It was a real pleasure to welcome so many of our local canine friends to enjoy the outdoor pool at our centre. As a family-friendly hub for the local community, we understand that dogs are an important part of many families in the area, and we were delighted to give them the opportunity to enjoy the outdoor pool again this year.

“The Doggy Splash sessions are not only a unique way to celebrate the end of another successful summer season, but they also provide a fun, safe environment for dogs and their owners to enjoy some relaxed aquatic exercise.

“We take the health and safety of all our customers seriously, whether they have two legs or four. Now the sessions have concluded, our team is thoroughly disinfecting the pool area and carrying out an intensive cleaning process to ensure the facility is pristine for its next use."