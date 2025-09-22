MK Dons Community Trust supports Great Britain Deaf Women team

Milton Keynes Dons Community Trust, the official charity of MK Dons Football Club, supported the Great Britain Deaf Women team ahead of an elite level event.

The GB team have been training in Northampton ahead of the Deaflympics, which will be held in Tokyo from November 15-26, and invited the MK Dons Community Trust for a training session and friendly match.

Dene Walsh, Head of Community Football at MK Dons Community Trust, was invited to the Northampton training camp by Mark Gill, Head Coach of the Great Britain Deaf Women team.

Dene led a training session and arranged for the MK Dons Community Trust’s Under-18 girls’ team to play the GB Deaf Women side.

The practice game was a resounding success for the GB team, demonstrating how the MK Dons Community Trust works collaboratively to help improve opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Mark said: “The players have been working on ball possession in previous training camps, where it will make a difference to our performance in our Deaflympics matches in Japan in November.

“The players responded really well to Dene’s training session, and I am really pleased to say that the players have carried the work from the training session to the match where we played MK Dons Under-18 ladies team.

“We are really thankful that we played them in a friendly match as it will help the team in our preparation for the 2025 Deaflympics in Japan.

“Dene is an excellent coach and a great communicator. With his vast football coaching background, it was clear that the players have certainly benefited from the session.

“It is important for the players to receive coaching from a number of football coaches as it will help to improve the players’ understanding of the game and receive different coaching perspectives.

“We look forward to working with him in future training camps, and with him onboard, it will boost the players’ confidence and belief when we fly off to Japan in November.”

This year’s Deaflympics marks the 100th anniversary of the event, and GB athletes will be competing in seven sports: athletics, football, golf, swimming, cycling, shooting and tennis.

It costs £500,000 to get the GB team to the Deaflympics, with no funding received from the UK Government.

Athletes and teams need to pay for training, accommodation, kit, flights, insurance and support teams such as physios and team doctors.

Dene said: “This was a wonderful opportunity to help the GB team prepare for the 2025 Deaflympics in Japan. However, there is an urgent need to help them raise the additional £40,000 to get them to the games.

“It was a really high-quality game, and the GB football teams not only need but deserve help getting them to the Deaflympics.”

To support the GB team, visit: https://ukdeafsport.org.uk/deaflympicsgb/